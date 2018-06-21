After two very different opening World Cup matches, the FC guys talk about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's differing roles for their national teams. (3:04)

How Messi and Ronaldo differ with their national teams (3:04)

Sergio Ramos hit back at Diego Maradona's comments that he was "not a crack" player by saying that Lionel Messi is the best-ever Argentina player.

Maradona told Argentine TV station Telesur that although Real Madrid and Spain defender Ramos got more attention than Diego Godin, the Uruguay international was the better player.

But speaking to reporters after Spain's 1-0 win over Iran on Wednesday, Ramos responded to the 1986 World Cup winner.

"I respect him and Maradona was a great player, a 'crack,' for me," he said.

World Cup 2018 must-reads

- Make your daily picks with ESPN FC Match Predictor 2018!

- World Cup fixtures, results and coverage

- World Cup LIVE: Follow all the action on and off the pitch each day with ESPN

- Mexico trio and Ronaldo make the ESPN team of Round 1

- Who can qualify for the round of 16? World Cup permutations

"Obviously I am not going to judge individual opinions, but I will also say that, in Argentine football, they know very well that Maradona is light years behind the best player in Argentina history -- who for me is Leo Messi."

Maradona and Barcelona star Messi worked together without success as manager and player at the 2010 World Cup.