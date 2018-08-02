Still on holiday after a hectic summer spent winning a World Cup, it would appear that Paul Pogba has swapped the hurlyburly of Los Angeles for somewhere a little more tranquil and tropical.

The Manchester United midfielder shared a glimpse of his final week of vacation on social media, breaking out the ukulele as he relaxed somewhere "far away."

Paul Pogba posted this charming post-World Cup holiday snap on his Instagram account Instagram @paulpogba

However, the island peace was shattered momentarily when Pogba took it upon himself to engage in one of the local traditional customs.by performing a dance in the ocean.

"Blending in," the Frenchman wrote on Instagram.

Blending in 🕺🏾🏖 #islandholidays A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Aug 1, 2018 at 2:03pm PDT

Pogba has a few more days of freedom remaining before he reports back to United on Sunday to begin his pre-season ahead of the club's 2018-19 Premier League opener against Leicester City the following Friday evening.