Still on holiday after a hectic summer spent winning a World Cup, it would appear that Paul Pogba has swapped the hurlyburly of Los Angeles for somewhere a little more tranquil and tropical.
The Manchester United midfielder shared a glimpse of his final week of vacation on social media, breaking out the ukulele as he relaxed somewhere "far away."
However, the island peace was shattered momentarily when Pogba took it upon himself to engage in one of the local traditional customs.by performing a dance in the ocean.
"Blending in," the Frenchman wrote on Instagram.
Pogba has a few more days of freedom remaining before he reports back to United on Sunday to begin his pre-season ahead of the club's 2018-19 Premier League opener against Leicester City the following Friday evening.