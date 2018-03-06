Field Yates looks at the teams in need of a receiver after Jacksonville opted not to use the franchise tag on Allen Robinson. (0:51)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have told wide receiver Allen Robinson they will not use the franchise or transition tag on him, the team said Tuesday, the final day for NFL teams to use the tags.

Editor's Picks Allen Robinson may not be worth $16M, but Jaguars need him back While Allen Robinson won't be tagged, the Jaguars should find a way to keep the receiver who has shown elite potential.

Ex-Jags RB Ivory, Bills agree to 2-year deal Chris Ivory, who rushed for 821 yards over the past two seasons before being released by the Jaguars, has agreed to a two-year deal to be the Bills' No. 2 running back. 1 Related

It's still possible for the Jaguars and Robinson to come to an agreement on a long-term deal, but Robinson would become an unrestricted free agent if that's not done by March 14. The Jaguars have exclusive negotiating rights with Robinson until March 12.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report that Robinson's camp was informed of the Jaguars' decision.

Robinson, whom the Jaguars drafted in the second round in 2014, has 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns in 43 games. He is coming off a torn left ACL suffered on the third offensive play of the 2017 season opener at Houston.

Robinson's teammate, Jalen Ramsey, was critical of the team's decision.

I'm a lil late but Ikno we Better get that contract done then... ARob a baller!... & ohh AC that dude too! 2 contracts we need done! https://t.co/uGqAUuRkHx — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 7, 2018

Robinson had 48 catches for 548 yards and 2 touchdowns as a rookie before a knee injury ended his season after 10 games. He had a monster year in 2015, with 80 catches for 1,400 yards and a franchise-record 14 touchdown receptions, and he appeared to be on the cusp of joining the elite list of receivers in the NFL.

However, the Jaguars' offense struggled in 2016, and so did Robinson. He was targeted the same amount of times as he was in 2015 (151 times) but his yardage and touchdown numbers dropped off: 73 catches for 883 yards and 6 touchdowns. After leading the NFL with 31 catches of 20 or more yards in 2015, Robinson had just 11 in 2016.

His per-catch average also dropped by 5.4 yards from 2015 to 2016. Robinson had a fantastic training camp, however, and appeared poised for a big season in 2017 before his injury.