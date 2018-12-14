Using Pro Football Focus grades, stats and some projection, here's a look at the NFL potential of the starting quarterbacks in every bowl game.

Although many of the signal-callers are not yet draft-eligible, several already have shown areas for optimism and others areas for concern, and it's never too early to look ahead to the prospects in future classes (data available for FBS quarterbacks only):

The next big thing at the quarterback position, Lawrence has transformed the Clemson passing attack with his strong arm and impressive decision-making. He has the nation's lowest percentage of turnover-worthy plays at 1.2 percent, an incredible number for a true freshman, especially given his ability to stretch the field with his big arm. Lawrence will be eligible for the 2021 draft.

Bowl matchup: vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ET Dec. 29, College Football Playoff semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, ESPN

Herbert has all of the tools to be the top quarterback off the board next April, including an excellent arm that he can use to stretch the field. He ranked 19th in deep passing yards with 914 despite nine dropped passes on his 20-plus-yard throws.

Bowl matchup: vs. Michigan State, 3 p.m. Dec. 31, Redbox Bowl, Fox