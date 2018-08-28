        <
          Meet the candidates for the No. 1 pick in 2019, and how they dominate

          play
          McShay: NC State QB is top QB in '19 draft (1:20)

          Todd McShay lists Ryan Finley from NC State as his top-ranked QB for the 2019 NFL draft. (1:20)

          7:40 AM ET
          • Matt BowenESPN Staff Writer
          Quarterbacks were the talk of the 2018 NFL draft class. Now it's the defensive linemen -- Nick Bosa, Ed Oliver, Clelin Ferrell, Rashan Gary and others -- getting all of the buzz in the Class of 2019. But when it comes to who will be the No. 1 overall pick next April, we have a handful of early candidates, and we know NFL teams love to take quarterbacks, pass-rushers or left tackles there.

          Let's take a look at those candidates for the top pick in 2019, and how each shows up on tape. I'm looking for special traits -- some prospects are more consistent than others, but all of them flash those elite qualities. I'm even including a few wild cards at the end.

          Jump to: D-line | OTs | QBs | Wild cards

          The guys up front

          These are the pass-rushers -- on the edge and in the interior -- who could go No. 1, plus the best offensive tackle in the class:

          play
          1:06

          Ohio State DE Nick Bosa's highlights

          Check out highlights from Ohio State star and first-team All-Big Ten defensive end Nick Bosa.

          Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

          Height: 6-4 | Weight: 263
          2017 stats: 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 34 total tackles

          How he dominates: NFL-ready technique

