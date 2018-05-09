All the roster questions facing the rising Jazz this summer

Insider

No organization this season got more out of its roster than the Utah Jazz.

After All-Star Gordon Hayward left in free agency, the Jazz looked to be out of the playoff picture with a 15-21 record in early January before seeing their fate change the last four months of the season. They ended up with a first-round series win against the Oklahoma City Thunder and extended the Houston Rockets to five games in the second round.

Now with a franchise player on a rookie contract in Donovan Mitchell, an All-NBA defensive player in Rudy Gobert and a strong supporting cast of Ricky Rubio, Joe Ingles and Jae Crowder returning, Utah enters the offseason with more questions than a year ago when Hayward's decision loomed over the organization.

Now that the Jazz have been eliminated from the postseason -- they lost 112-102 to Houston in Game 5 on Tuesday night -- let's look ahead to the free agency, draft and trade decisions facing them this offseason.

