After a huge game against the Mets on Sunday, Mike Trout was pitched to carefully by the Rays on Monday. Though Trout went hitless, his walk total continued to rise.

Cubs LF Ben Zobrist hit one out of the park at lightning speed during the Cubs' 6-4 loss to the Giants on Monday.

Watch Jason Heyward discuss the Cubs defense in their 6-4 loss to the Giants on Monday. It kept them in the game.

The Cubs lost 6-4 to the Giants on Monday after getting behind 6-0. John Lackey gave up 2 home runs and too many hard hit balls before the Cubs staged a late eighth inning rally which featured two, 2 run home runs. One came off the bat of Javier Baez and the other from Ben Zobrist. Ian Happ came off the bench to record his first career triple but he struck out in the ninth to end the game.

Giants 1B Brandon Belt just manages to get the home run off during the fifth inning of Monday night's matchup against the Cubs.

Reds OF Scott Schebler now has 13 HR this season, 1 more than he hit in his previous 2 MLB seasons combined.

Reds RF Scott Schebler has hit a home run in three straight games after smashing one deep into right field during Monday's 5-1 win over the Indians.

The Yankees beat the Royals, 4-2. The Yankees received homers from Brett Gardner, Didi Gregorius and Chris Carter. Michael Pineda picked up his fifth win, while Dellin Betances closed it out.

Braves 2B Brandon Phillips smashes one deep into left-center, marking the longest homer hit off of Pirates starter Gerrit Cole in four years.

Reds outfielder Scott Schebler homered for the third consecutive game Monday and over the past month nobody in baseball has hit more. It's not really a fluke, either. Schebler hit for power in the minors and this isn't a case of someone selling out hitting a ton of fly balls. He's making hard contact. Schebler remains available in more than half of ESPN's standard leagues and could be on the way to 30 blasts.

John Lackey trails the San Francisco Giants after giving up his fourth, first inning home run when Joe Panik took him deep on Monday. That matches all the first inning home runs he gave up last season (ESPN Stats and Info). He currently ranks third in the NL in home runs.

With his 3rd inning triple Ben Zobrist has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games. He moved to the lead off spot starting on Sunday.

Yankees LF Brett Gardner already has more home runs at this point in the season than he did in all of 2016.

Giants 2B Joe Panik barely hits one over the Wrigley Field wall to give the Giants an early lead over the Cubs on Monday night.

Brandon Phillips is the 6th player whose primary position was 2nd base to have 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases. The other 5 are Craig Biggio, Ryne Sandberg, Joe Morgan, Roberto Alomar and Ian Kinsler. All but Kinsler and Phillips are Hall-of-Famers.

Orioles CF Adam Jones now holds the all-time record for most career home runs hit at Camden Yards after smashing one into left field during Monday night's contest against the Twins.

Rays LF Corey Dickerson celebrated his birthday by hitting a home run in the first inning of Monday night's matchup against the Angels.