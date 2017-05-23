Jesse Rogers ESPN Staff Writer

The Cubs lost 6-4 to the Giants on Monday after getting behind 6-0. John Lackey gave up 2 home runs and too many hard hit balls before the Cubs staged a late eighth inning rally which featured two, 2 run home runs. One came off the bat of Javier Baez and the other from Ben Zobrist. Ian Happ came off the bench to record his first career triple but he struck out in the ninth to end the game.