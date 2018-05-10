Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2018 Kansas Race Info

THE RACE: KC Masterpiece 400
TRACK: Kansas Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race #12 of 36
Date: Saturday, May 12, 2018 in Kansas City, KS
Scheduled Green Flag (approx): 8:10 pm/et
NASCAR RaceDay: 7:00pm/et on FS1
Television Race Coverage: FS1, 8:00pm/et
Practices:
Friday, May 11, 12:35-1:25pm/et, TV-FS1;
Friday, May 11, 2:05-2:55pm/et, TV-FS1
Qualifying for positions 1-40, Friday, May 11 at 6:45 pm/et, TV-FS1;
re-air scheduled: Saturday, May 12, 6:30am/et, TV-FS1
In the Booth: Mike Joy, Darrell Waltrip, Jeff Gordon
Pit Reporters: Jamie Little, Regan Smith, Vince Welch, Matt Yocum
In-Race Analyst: Larry McReynolds
Race / Hollywood Hotel Host: Chris Myers
Analysts / Hollywood Hotel: Jeff Gordon, Darrell and Michael Waltrip
Scheduled Race Re-Air Dates/Times:
Sunday, May 13 at 10:00 am/et on FS1
TV Listings, Links and Info:
see the TV Listings and Links page
Motor Racing Network (MRN)
SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Channel 90
ONLINE STREAMING
FOX Sports GO (available with participating TV provider login)
Radio: MRN Live Streaming
SiriusXM Internet Radio (available via internet connected device, with subscription)
EVENT SCHEDULE
Event Schedule times are local to the track
Thursday, May 10
5:00 PM 7:00 PM MENCS HAULERS ENTER (EQUIPMENT UNLOAD)
Friday, May 11
8:30 AM-9:00 PM MENCS GARAGE OPEN
10:30 AM MENCS ROOKIE MEETING, SPOTTER MEETING, & RANDOM DRAWING
11:35 AM-12:25 PM MENCS 1ST PRACTICE
1:05 PM-1:55 PM MENCS FINAL PRACTICE
5:45 PM (6:45 PM/ET) MENCS QUALIFYING (MULTI-VEHICLE / THREE ROUNDS)
Saturday, May 12
1:00 PM-7:00 PM MENCS NASCAR CREDENTIALS OPEN
1:30 PM MENCS GARAGE OPENS
5:00 PM DRIVER / CREW CHIEF MEETING (FAN ZONE TENT)
6:20 PM MENCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS
7:00 PM (8:00 PM/ET) MENCS RACE (267 LAPS, 400.5 MILES)
MENCS = Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Kansas Speedway Track News, Stats & Links page
June 2017: see the Kansas Race Info page
October 2017: see the Kansas Race Info page
Race Festivities/Officials:
Grand Marshal: TBA
Command to start engines: TBA
Honorary Starter/Wave Green Flag: TBA
Honorary Pace Car Driver: Kansas City Chiefs' Anthony Sherman
Color Guard: TBA
Invocation: TBA
National Anthem: Michael Tyler
Flyover: TBA
Kansas Weekend Preview: Kevin Harvick vs. Kyle Busch moves to Kansas; Camping World Truck Series at Kansas is always unpredictable. [More](5-10-2018)
A look at many news, notes and story lines for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, see the stats on the NASCAR National Series News & Notes -- Kansas Speedway
A look at some of the top statistical performers and top-10 driver ratings at Kansas Speedway, see the stats on the Statistical Advance - Analyzing Kansas Speedway page
NASCAR Overtime Race Procedure: Rule and notes on the NASCAR Overtime rules/news/stats page.
Wave Around: how the wave around rule works: All vehicles between the leader and the caution vehicle at the start/finish line when the "one to go" signal is given by the starter are considered "Wave Around" eligible. "Wave Around" vehicles will not be permitted to enter pit road at any time during this yellow flag/caution period. "Wave Around" vehicles must receive the green flag on the race track before being permitted to enter pit road without a penalty. Vehicles under a penalty and the "Free Pass" vehicle will not be eligible to receive a "Wave Around".
Latest / Final Entry List
Preliminary Entry List
See the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race results page
QUALIFYING INFO, PRACTICE SPEED and ENTRIES
Coverage of Qualifying for the KC Masterpiece 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is scheduled for Friday, May 11, 2018 at 6:45pm/et.
Television (TV): FS1, 6:30pm/et
Radio: Live online at Motor Racing Network (MRN)
Group qualifying under the three-round qualifying format:
• Round 1 -- All entries will have 15 minutes to post a qualifying time, after which the 24 registering the fastest laps will advance to the second round. Those failing to advance will be sorted based on first-round times in descending order (from fastest to slowest).
• Round 2 -- The 24 fastest from the first round will have 10 minutes to post a second-round qualifying time, with the 12 fastest advancing to a third round. Those not advancing will earn starting positions 13 through 24 based on time, again in descending order.
• Round 3 -- The final round will be five minutes in length. The fastest times from this session will determine the first (Coors Light Pole Award) through 12th starting positions.
There will be a seven-minute break between each round; teams may make adjustments to their entries only during the individual breaks. They will not be allowed to jack the vehicle or raise the hood, and once the car or truck enters the garage, it will no longer be permitted to return to the track for additional qualifying attempts.
Entry List for the KC Masterpiece 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is posted, 39 teams/drivers [for 40 spots] are listed.
Some of the drivers entered include: #00-Cassill, #6-Kenseth, #15-Chastain, #51-TBA, #55-Sorenson, #66-Long, #72-LaJoie, #99-Cope.
Since only 39 cars are entered, all drivers will make the race.
See the full entry list on the Entry List (pdf)
UPDATE: BJ McLeod will drive the #51. #99-Cope has withdrawn.(5-8-2018)
For qualifying rules and formats, see the Qualifying Rules page
How to Calculate Track Speeds: use the formula Speed = Distance divided by Time. Distance is Track Length, and Lap Time into Hours. Once hour is 3600 seconds, so the calculation for a 48 second lap at Daytona(2.5 miles) would be: Speed = 2.5 x (3600/48), = 2.5 x 75 = 187.500mph. For a 19 second lap at Kansas(.533 miles): Speed = .533 x (3600/19), = .533 x 189.474 = a speed of 100.990mph
