Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2018 Kansas Race Info

THE RACE: KC Masterpiece 400

TRACK: Kansas Speedway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race #12 of 36



Date: Saturday, May 12, 2018 in Kansas City, KS

Scheduled Green Flag (approx): 8:10 pm/et

Sections on this page:

Television | Radio/Streaming | Schedule | Track/Race Info | Race Rundown

Qualifying / Practice / Entry Info | Weather Links | Tire Notes | Odds

TELEVISION COVERAGE

NASCAR RaceDay: 7:00pm/et on FS1



Television Race Coverage: FS1, 8:00pm/et

Practices:

Friday, May 11, 12:35-1:25pm/et, TV-FS1;

Friday, May 11, 2:05-2:55pm/et, TV-FS1



Qualifying for positions 1-40, Friday, May 11 at 6:45 pm/et, TV-FS1;

re-air scheduled: Saturday, May 12, 6:30am/et, TV-FS1

In the Booth: Mike Joy, Darrell Waltrip, Jeff Gordon

Pit Reporters: Jamie Little, Regan Smith, Vince Welch, Matt Yocum

In-Race Analyst: Larry McReynolds

Race / Hollywood Hotel Host: Chris Myers

Analysts / Hollywood Hotel: Jeff Gordon, Darrell and Michael Waltrip

Scheduled Race Re-Air Dates/Times:

Sunday, May 13 at 10:00 am/et on FS1

TV Listings, Links and Info:

see the TV Listings and Links page

RADIO COVERAGE

Motor Racing Network (MRN)

SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Channel 90

ONLINE STREAMING

FOX Sports GO (available with participating TV provider login)

Radio: MRN Live Streaming

SiriusXM Internet Radio (available via internet connected device, with subscription)

Scanner-Frequencies

EVENT SCHEDULE

Event Schedule times are local to the track

Thursday, May 10

5:00 PM 7:00 PM MENCS HAULERS ENTER (EQUIPMENT UNLOAD)

Friday, May 11

8:30 AM-9:00 PM MENCS GARAGE OPEN

10:30 AM MENCS ROOKIE MEETING, SPOTTER MEETING, & RANDOM DRAWING

11:35 AM-12:25 PM MENCS 1ST PRACTICE

1:05 PM-1:55 PM MENCS FINAL PRACTICE

5:45 PM (6:45 PM/ET) MENCS QUALIFYING (MULTI-VEHICLE / THREE ROUNDS)

Saturday, May 12

1:00 PM-7:00 PM MENCS NASCAR CREDENTIALS OPEN

1:30 PM MENCS GARAGE OPENS

5:00 PM DRIVER / CREW CHIEF MEETING (FAN ZONE TENT)

6:20 PM MENCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

7:00 PM (8:00 PM/ET) MENCS RACE (267 LAPS, 400.5 MILES)

MENCS = Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

TRACK NEWS & LINKS

Kansas Speedway Track News, Stats & Links page

June 2017: see the Kansas Race Info page

October 2017: see the Kansas Race Info page

Race Festivities/Officials:

Grand Marshal: TBA

Command to start engines: TBA

Honorary Starter/Wave Green Flag: TBA

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Kansas City Chiefs' Anthony Sherman

Color Guard: TBA

Invocation: TBA

National Anthem: Michael Tyler

Flyover: TBA

Kansas Weekend Preview: Kevin Harvick vs. Kyle Busch moves to Kansas; Camping World Truck Series at Kansas is always unpredictable. [More](5-10-2018)

A look at many news, notes and story lines for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, see the stats on the NASCAR National Series News & Notes -- Kansas Speedway

A look at some of the top statistical performers and top-10 driver ratings at Kansas Speedway, see the stats on the Statistical Advance - Analyzing Kansas Speedway page

RACE RUNDOWN....News & Links









NASCAR Overtime Race Procedure: Rule and notes on the NASCAR Overtime rules/news/stats page.

Wave Around: how the wave around rule works: All vehicles between the leader and the caution vehicle at the start/finish line when the "one to go" signal is given by the starter are considered "Wave Around" eligible. "Wave Around" vehicles will not be permitted to enter pit road at any time during this yellow flag/caution period. "Wave Around" vehicles must receive the green flag on the race track before being permitted to enter pit road without a penalty. Vehicles under a penalty and the "Free Pass" vehicle will not be eligible to receive a "Wave Around".



Latest / Final Entry List

Preliminary Entry List

See the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race results page

QUALIFYING INFO, PRACTICE SPEED and ENTRIES

Coverage of Qualifying for the KC Masterpiece 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is scheduled for Friday, May 11, 2018 at 6:45pm/et.

Television (TV): FS1, 6:30pm/et

Radio: Live online at Motor Racing Network (MRN)

Group qualifying under the three-round qualifying format:

• Round 1 -- All entries will have 15 minutes to post a qualifying time, after which the 24 registering the fastest laps will advance to the second round. Those failing to advance will be sorted based on first-round times in descending order (from fastest to slowest).

• Round 2 -- The 24 fastest from the first round will have 10 minutes to post a second-round qualifying time, with the 12 fastest advancing to a third round. Those not advancing will earn starting positions 13 through 24 based on time, again in descending order.

• Round 3 -- The final round will be five minutes in length. The fastest times from this session will determine the first (Coors Light Pole Award) through 12th starting positions.

There will be a seven-minute break between each round; teams may make adjustments to their entries only during the individual breaks. They will not be allowed to jack the vehicle or raise the hood, and once the car or truck enters the garage, it will no longer be permitted to return to the track for additional qualifying attempts.

Entry List for the KC Masterpiece 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is posted, 39 teams/drivers [for 40 spots] are listed.

Some of the drivers entered include: #00-Cassill, #6-Kenseth, #15-Chastain, #51-TBA, #55-Sorenson, #66-Long, #72-LaJoie, #99-Cope.

Since only 39 cars are entered, all drivers will make the race.

See the full entry list on the Entry List (pdf)

UPDATE: BJ McLeod will drive the #51. #99-Cope has withdrawn.(5-8-2018)

For qualifying rules and formats, see the Qualifying Rules page

How to Calculate Track Speeds: use the formula Speed = Distance divided by Time. Distance is Track Length, and Lap Time into Hours. Once hour is 3600 seconds, so the calculation for a 48 second lap at Daytona(2.5 miles) would be: Speed = 2.5 x (3600/48), = 2.5 x 75 = 187.500mph. For a 19 second lap at Kansas(.533 miles): Speed = .533 x (3600/19), = .533 x 189.474 = a speed of 100.990mph

WEATHER

Weather Channel

Accuweather

National Weather Service

Race Weather

Race Day Forecast

Weather Bug

Weather Underground



TIRE NOTES & FACTS

posted when available

RACE & CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS



Vegas Insider

Race and Championship odds

NASCAR Top-Five Finish Prediction

Kansas Race Preview by Micah Roberts

Bovada Sportsbook:

Race and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Championship

Don Best:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Championship / Race