Landon Cassill joins Chili Bowl field

Landon Cassill has added his name to the list of NASCAR drivers scheduled to compete in the 33rd annual Chili Bowl Nationals.

Cassill will race for Brooke Shuman Motorsports.

This will be Cassill's first Chili Bowl attempt. He raced with this same team in the Driven2SaveLives BC39 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before this year's Brickyard 400 but finished last in his heat race and failed to advance to the feature.

As of Dec. 28, the entry list has grown to 334 entries. The 2018 edition featured 354 entries.

--- NBC Sports ---