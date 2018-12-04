Kurt Busch heading to Chip Ganassi Racing

UPDATE 2 12-9-2019: Today Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced a partnership with Monster Energy, for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season. Monster Energy will be a primary sponsor on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to be driven by 2004 MENCS Champion Kurt Busch. Busch will compete in his 20th season in the MENCS during the 2019 campaign.

Monster Energy became the title sponsor of NASCAR's top series, starting with the 2017 season, renaming it to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Monster Energy has also been a staple in the action sports world sponsoring many athletes, sporting events in addition to musical acts and events.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

· A Monster Lifestyle: Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans.

· A Monster Career: Kurt Busch is an accomplished veteran in the MENCS, both as a race winner (30) and a series champion (2004). He has also won marquee MENCS events such as the Daytona 500 (2017) the Coca-Cola 600 (2010) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (2010). His racing resume highlights also include four victories in the NASCAR Camping World Series (NCWTS), runner-up finish in the NCWTS point standings in his first full-time year of competition in 2000, five wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), two starts in the Rolex 24 At Daytona (2005, 2008) and one start in the Indianapolis 500 (2014). He also boasts championships in the 2003 International Race of Champions (IROC) and the 1999 NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Series

· Man of Many Talents: Busch has not only won a race on every type of track that the series competes on, (superspeedway, intermediate, short-track and road course), he has also claimed a pole on each type of track, in addition to being named the 2018 MENCS Busch Pole Award winner for the most pole awards on the season, at five.

QUOTEBOARD:

• Mitch Covington, Vice President of Sports Marketing, Monster Beverage Company: "Monster is super happy to get onboard with Chip Ganassi Racing and Kurt Busch. Kurt has been a Monster Energy athlete for several years now and we were glad to see him team up with another strong team. I believe Kurt and the team will win a lot of races and we will have a lot of fun."

· Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: "We have had the good fortune of having a lot of great drivers here at Chip Ganassi Racing across all forms of racing and Kurt Busch adds to that list of great drivers. He is a former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Daytona 500 winner and I believe still has a burning desire to win races and compete for a championship. In addition, getting to work with and represent a brand like Monster Energy makes it even that much more exciting."

• Kurt Busch, Driver, No. 1 Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: "I am tremendously proud to be joining Chip Ganassi Racing and the prestigious group of alumni. Along with Monster Energy, winning races and competing at the highest level, it's what we are all about. Ganassi's forward thinking approach is why I have decided to commit all my years of Monster Energy Cup experience to CGR. Let's win, let's have fun!

--- Chip Ganassi Racing ---

UPDATE 12-9-2019: Kurt Busch and sponsor Monster Energy will move to Chip Ganassi Racing next season for Busch's 20th season in NASCAR.

The partnership announced Tuesday is a one-year contract for Busch to drive the No. 1 Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from Monster. It is believed the one season as teammate to Kyle Larson will be Busch's final year of fulltime NASCAR competition.

Busch won NASCAR's Cup title in 2004 and counts the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 among his 30 career victories. He spent the last five seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing.

--- Associated Press ---

Original post 12-2-2019: