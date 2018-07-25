A&W returns to the #38 at Pocono

Ragan on Pocono

"We had a good race at Pocono in June. We finished 16th. I feel like our Front Row team executed the race really well. We probably had a 20th-place car, but we had a great pit strategy and we had a great final restart that got us some good track position on the lead lap to get a good finish. And I think that's the whole trick at Pocono, is staying on the lead lap and giving yourself a chance to fight at the end of the race. Those restarts are really wild and track position is so key. If you have a similar car to the guy that's running three or four spots in front of you, it's very hard to drive up there and pass. So, momentum is important, and we had some good momentum at the end of that race.

"You can get really big runs on the restarts. It's exciting going down the straightaways, and you get to see who's brave and who's a little crazy, taking things five- or six-wide. But when you get to the corners, you've got to funnel back down to two- or three-wide. That's where you see some accidents happen. But, you have to be aggressive because, if you're not, guys you're racing around are going to beat you up on those restarts. When you have a good-handling car, you can be a little more aggressive because you know you have something that'll stick when you get into a corner.

"We'll have A&W on our Ford Fusion at Pocono, promoting National Root Beer Float Day on August 6. If you go to an A&W on August 6, you can get a free root beer float and the chance to donate to Disabled American Veterans. It's a great cause and a good opportunity to enjoy an American classic."

--- Front Row Motorsports ---