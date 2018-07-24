        <
        >

          New Hampshire post-race penalties announced

          Jul 24, 2018
          • Jayski.com Staff

          NASCAR released the Post-Event Penalty Report for New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

          Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway

          Infraction Date: 7/22/2018 (post-race inspection)
          Team: #24-William Byron
          Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed
          Penalty: Crew chief (Darian Grubb) has been fined $10,000.

          NASCAR XFINITY Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway

          Infraction Date: 7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)
          Team: #18-Ryan Preece
          Violation: Section 20.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights. Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.
          Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction.
          Penalty: Crew chief (Eric Phillips) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.

          Infraction Date: 7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)
          Team: #42-John Hunter Nemechek
          Violation: Section 20.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights. Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.
          Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction.
          Penalty: Crew chief (Mike Shiplett) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.

          Infraction Date: 7/21/2018 (post-race inspection)
          Team: #52-David Starr
          Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed
          Penalty: Crew chief (Timothy Brown) has been fined $5,000.

          NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Eldora Speedway

          None

          See the New Hampshire Motor Speedway Post-Event Penalty Report (pdf) for complete details.

          --- NASCAR ---

