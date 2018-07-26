New Hampshire final TV ratings

UPDATE: Sunday's NASCAR New Hampshire 301 earned a 1.5 rating and 2.5 million viewers on NBCSN, down 23% in ratings and 22% in viewership from last year (2.0, 3.2M) and down 28% and 24% respectively from 2016 (2.1, 3.3M).

Kevin Harvick's win was the lowest rated edition of the race in at least 20 years and the least-watched since at least 2000. Just five years ago the race had a substantially higher 3.2 and 4.9 million on TNT.

Keep in mind the start of Sunday's race was delayed more than three hours due to rain. In a rarity, the delay may well have saved the race from even steeper declines. The scheduled 1 PM ET start - moved up from 2 PM to avoid the rain - would have put the race in direct competition with the final hour of the British Open, which peaked in the 1 PM hour at a 6.0 and 9.4 million.

Original post: 7-23-2018