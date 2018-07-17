Goodyear Fast Facts -- New Hampshire

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 20 - Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 18 - Lakes Region 200

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval) - Loudon, N.H.

Fast Facts for July 20-22, 2018

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Intermediate Radials

Set limits: Cup:

3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 8 sets for the race;

Xfinity: 6 sets for the event

Tire Codes:

Left-side -- D-4564; Right-side -- D-4706

Tire Circumference:

Left-side -- 2,226 mm (87.64 in.);

Right-side -- 2,239 mm (88.15 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation:

Left Front -- 12 psi; Left Rear -- 12 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 27 psi

Storyline - Goal of game is to gain grip: Having relatively little banking, New Hampshire Motor Speedway produces minimal load on right-side tires compared to more high-banked tracks. Because of that, grip needs to be generated through the compounds selected in Goodyear's tire set-up. Both the left- and right-side compounds run at New Hampshire are among the highest traction formulations in its tire lineup. Another factor is that teams look to gain grip in other ways, namely by extremely low inflation pressures, even going below Goodyear's recommended air pressures. Low left-side pressures, which some teams have driven down into single digits, can cause the sidewall of the tire to over-deflect and damage the tire carcass to the point of air loss.

"Grip is at a premium at Loudon, and that is one of the major factors we consider in making our tire recommendation there," said Greg Stucker, Goodyear's director of racing. "Our tire combination incorporates two of our more tractive tread compounds for the left- and right-side tires to give the cars a good amount of mechanical grip. Because of the relative lack of banking at Loudon, teams do what they can to gain grip, and one way they do that is by being very aggressive on air pressures - most severely on the left-side of the car. Our left-side air pressure recommendation at Loudon is 12 psi, and we often see teams dip down into single digits. That decision comes with some risk. Air pressure provides a certain amount of structure to a tire, and the risk in running too low is in the sidewall over-deflecting early in a run, which can lead to carcass fatigue and eventually an air loss."

Notes - Cup, Xfinity teams return to Loudon on tried-and-true tire combination: Teams in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will run the same combination of left- and right-side tires at New Hampshire this weekend . . . this is the same tire set-up these teams ran at this track last season . . . in fact, these teams have run this left-side tire since 2012 and this right-side tire since 2016 at New Hampshire . . . this is the only track at which teams in either of these series will run these two Goodyear tire codes . . . as on most NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at New Hampshire.

