          Chicagoland Speedway penalties announced

          Jul 3, 2018
          • Jayski.com Staff

          NASCAR released the Post-Event Penalty Report for Chicagoland Speeedway post-race penalties announced:

          Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Chicagoland Speeedway

          Infraction Date: 7/1/2018 (post-race inspection)
          Team: #11-Denny Hamlin
          Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
          Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed
          Penalty: Crew chief (Mike Wheeler) has been fined $10,000.

          Infraction Date: 7/1/2018 (post-race inspection)
          Team: #2-Brad Keselowski
          Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
          Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed
          Penalty: Crew chief (Paul Wolfe) has been fined $10,000.

          NASCAR XFINITY Series Chicagoland Speeedway

          Infraction Date: 6/30/2018 (post-race inspection)
          Team: #19-Brandon Jones
          Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
          Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed
          Penalty: Crew chief (Chris Gabehart) has been fined $5,000.

          See the Pocono Post-Event Penalty Report (pdf) for complete details.

          --- NASCAR ---

