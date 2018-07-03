Chicagoland Speedway penalties announced

NASCAR released the Post-Event Penalty Report for Chicagoland Speeedway post-race penalties announced:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Chicagoland Speeedway

Infraction Date: 7/1/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #11-Denny Hamlin

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels

Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed

Penalty: Crew chief (Mike Wheeler) has been fined $10,000.

Infraction Date: 7/1/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #2-Brad Keselowski

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels

Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed

Penalty: Crew chief (Paul Wolfe) has been fined $10,000.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Chicagoland Speeedway

Infraction Date: 6/30/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #19-Brandon Jones

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels

Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed

Penalty: Crew chief (Chris Gabehart) has been fined $5,000.

See the Pocono Post-Event Penalty Report (pdf) for complete details.

