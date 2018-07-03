Chicagoland Speedway penalties announced

NASCAR released the Post-Event Penalty Report for Chicagoland Speeedway post-race penalties announced:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Chicagoland Speeedway
Infraction Date: 7/1/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #11-Denny Hamlin
Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed
Penalty: Crew chief (Mike Wheeler) has been fined $10,000.
Infraction Date: 7/1/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #2-Brad Keselowski
Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed
Penalty: Crew chief (Paul Wolfe) has been fined $10,000.
NASCAR XFINITY Series Chicagoland Speeedway
Infraction Date: 6/30/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #19-Brandon Jones
Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed
Penalty: Crew chief (Chris Gabehart) has been fined $5,000.
See the Pocono Post-Event Penalty Report (pdf) for complete details.
