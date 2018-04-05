SportsCenter @SportsCenter
The wait is over. @TigerWoods is back, and he's among the favorites at the @TheMasters. pic.twitter.com/JSQyd5x3I5
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|T1
|-
|Wesley BryanW. Bryan
|E
|E
|5
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T1
|-
|Austin CookA. Cook
|E
|E
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T1
|-
|Jose Maria OlazabalJ. Maria Olazabal
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T1
|-
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T1
|-
|Dylan FrittelliD. Frittelli
|E
|E
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T1
|-
|Bernd WiesbergerB. Wiesberger
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T1
|-
|Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T1
|-
|Matthew FitzpatrickM. Fitzpatrick
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T1
|-
|Mark O'MearaM. O'Meara
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T1
|-
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|E
|E
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|-
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|+1
|+1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|-
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|+1
|+1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|-
|Ian WoosnamI. Woosnam
|+1
|+1
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|-
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|+1
|+1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T11
|-
|Matt ParzialeM. Parziale
|+1
|+1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T16
|-
|Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.
|+2
|+2
|4
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T16
|-
|Mike WeirM. Weir
|+2
|+2
|3
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|T16
|-
|Harry EllisH. Ellis
|+2
|+2
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Vijay SinghV. Singh
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Satoshi KodairaS. Kodaira
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kiradech AphibarnratK. Aphibarnrat
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Danny WillettD. Willett
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Patton KizzireP. Kizzire
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Branden GraceB. Grace
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Martin KaymerM. Kaymer
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tiger WoodsT. Woods
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tommy FleetwoodT. Fleetwood
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Sergio GarciaS. Garcia
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Doc RedmanD. Redman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Bubba WatsonB. Watson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jason DayJ. Day
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Adam HadwinA. Hadwin
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Chez ReavieC. Reavie
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Doug GhimD. Ghim
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Sandy LyleS. Lyle
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Trevor ImmelmanT. Immelman
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Angel CabreraA. Cabrera
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jimmy WalkerJ. Walker
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Ross FisherR. Fisher
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Li HaotongL. Haotong
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Fred CouplesF. Couples
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Joaquin NiemannJ. Niemann
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Shubhankar SharmaS. Sharma
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Larry MizeL. Mize
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Yuta IkedaY. Ikeda
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Bernhard LangerB. Langer
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Lin YuxinL. Yuxin
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Thomas PietersT. Pieters
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Tyrrell HattonT. Hatton
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Yusaku MiyazatoY. Miyazato
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Adam ScottA. Scott
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Alex NorenA. Noren
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|E
|-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
Here's everyone you should watch at the Masters not named Tiger or Phil --> 53eig.ht/2EkjMOL
Jack & Gary with one thought this morning - how can it hit it the furthest!!! That competitive spirit never goes.
Ohtani's power on this swing is crazy. mlb.com/angels/video/s… He didn't hit it flush, he hit it just left of strai… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
The wait is over. - TGR news.tigerwoods.com/woods-prepares…
A breakfast of champions for @themichellewie, @daniellekang and @alisonlee. Did we mention sprinkles? es.pn/2GStNs1
Is @TigerWoods back? Here's what the fans had to say. facebook.com/FirstTakeYT/vi…
Super Welterweight World Champ @Laraboxing breaks down his 154-pound title unification vs @Swift_JHurd and how he w… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
So Jack called the hole-in-one for GT days before? Magical moment for an incredible family! #Masters @jacknicklaus
My 2 special helpers! #Team🌹#WatchOutFooch #themasters pic.twitter.com/pdt6Mz7k6u
Finalized my set up. Preparation is done. Can't wait to get amongst it for the next four days. #themasters… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
ROOM SERVICE DREAMS DO COME TRUE!! Never seen @TheAlisonLee so happy in my entire life #sb2k18 #Mlife… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
While playing a Wednesday practice round with Tiger Woods, firefighter Matt Parziale & his firefighter dad Vic checked on a fan who had an apparent seizure near the 6th tee, Vic Parziale told ESPN.com. Vic said a nurse who was tending to the man told him he seemed fine.
Locked and loaded for tomorrow. #TeamTaylormade twitter.com/taylormadegolf…
While playing w/ Tiger Woods, firefighter Matt Parziale & his firefighter dad Vic checked on fan who had an apparen… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Tom Watson looks like he's going to win The Par 3 contest.. and since he's not playing The Masters.. the streak con… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…