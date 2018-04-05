2018 Masters Tournament

  • April 5 - 8, 2018
    ESPN
  • Augusta National GC - Augusta, GA
  • Par 72
    Yards 7,435
  • Purse $11,000,000
    Defending Champion Sergio Garcia
  • 50°
  • Precipitation: 0%
    Wind: ENE 12 mph
    Gust: 12 mph
First Round - In Progress
POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
T1-Wesley BryanW. BryanEE5----------$00-
T1-Austin CookA. CookEE4----------$00-
T1-Jose Maria OlazabalJ. Maria OlazabalEE2----------$00-
T1-Kevin ChappellK. ChappellEE2----------$00-
T1-Dylan FrittelliD. FrittelliEE2----------$00-
T1-Bernd WiesbergerB. WiesbergerEE1----------$00-
T1-Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeauEE1----------$00-
T1-Matthew FitzpatrickM. FitzpatrickEE1----------$00-
T1-Mark O'MearaM. O'MearaEE1----------$00-
T1-Brian HarmanB. HarmanEE1----------$00-
T11-Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas+1+14----------$00-
T11-Ryan MooreR. Moore+1+14----------$00-
T11-Ian WoosnamI. Woosnam+1+14----------$00-
T11-Brendan SteeleB. Steele+1+13----------$00-
T11-Matt ParzialeM. Parziale+1+12----------$00-
T16-Ted Potter Jr.T. Potter Jr.+2+24----------$00-
T16-Mike WeirM. Weir+2+23----------$00-
T16-Harry EllisH. Ellis+2+21----------$00-
--Vijay SinghV. SinghE-----------$00
--Daniel BergerD. BergerE-----------$00
--Satoshi KodairaS. KodairaE-----------$00
--Pat PerezP. PerezE-----------$00
--Francesco MolinariF. MolinariE-----------$00
--Kiradech AphibarnratK. AphibarnratE-----------$00
--Danny WillettD. WillettE-----------$00
--Kyle StanleyK. StanleyE-----------$00
--Jason DufnerJ. DufnerE-----------$00
--Paul CaseyP. CaseyE-----------$00
--Patton KizzireP. KizzireE-----------$00
--Hideki MatsuyamaH. MatsuyamaE-----------$00
--Branden GraceB. GraceE-----------$00
--Martin KaymerM. KaymerE-----------$00
--Zach JohnsonZ. JohnsonE-----------$00
--Tiger WoodsT. WoodsE-----------$00
--Marc LeishmanM. LeishmanE-----------$00
--Tommy FleetwoodT. FleetwoodE-----------$00
--Justin ThomasJ. ThomasE-----------$00
--Sergio GarciaS. GarciaE-----------$00
--Doc RedmanD. RedmanE-----------$00
--Henrik StensonH. StensonE-----------$00
--Bubba WatsonB. WatsonE-----------$00
--Jason DayJ. DayE-----------$00
--Adam HadwinA. HadwinE-----------$00
--Patrick ReedP. ReedE-----------$00
--Charley HoffmanC. HoffmanE-----------$00
--Chez ReavieC. ReavieE-----------$00
--Billy HorschelB. HorschelE-----------$00
--Cameron SmithC. SmithE-----------$00
--Si Woo KimS. Woo KimE-----------$00
--Doug GhimD. GhimE-----------$00
--Sandy LyleS. LyleE-----------$00
--Trevor ImmelmanT. ImmelmanE-----------$00
--Ian PoulterI. PoulterE-----------$00
--Patrick CantlayP. CantlayE-----------$00
--Angel CabreraA. CabreraE-----------$00
--Jimmy WalkerJ. WalkerE-----------$00
--Ross FisherR. FisherE-----------$00
--Li HaotongL. HaotongE-----------$00
--Fred CouplesF. CouplesE-----------$00
--Joaquin NiemannJ. NiemannE-----------$00
--Shubhankar SharmaS. SharmaE-----------$00
--Larry MizeL. MizeE-----------$00
--Russell HenleyR. HenleyE-----------$00
--Yuta IkedaY. IkedaE-----------$00
--Tony FinauT. FinauE-----------$00
--Bernhard LangerB. LangerE-----------$00
--Webb SimpsonW. SimpsonE-----------$00
--Charl SchwartzelC. SchwartzelE-----------$00
--Lin YuxinL. YuxinE-----------$00
--Xander SchauffeleX. SchauffeleE-----------$00
--Thomas PietersT. PietersE-----------$00
--Kevin KisnerK. KisnerE-----------$00
--Gary WoodlandG. WoodlandE-----------$00
--Tyrrell HattonT. HattonE-----------$00
--Yusaku MiyazatoY. MiyazatoE-----------$00
--Matt KucharM. KucharE-----------$00
--Phil MickelsonP. MickelsonE-----------$00
--Rickie FowlerR. FowlerE-----------$00
--Rory McIlroyR. McIlroyE-----------$00
--Adam ScottA. ScottE-----------$00
--Jon RahmJ. RahmE-----------$00
--Alex NorenA. NorenE-----------$00
--Louis OosthuizenL. OosthuizenE-----------$00
--Jordan SpiethJ. SpiethE-----------$00
--Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera BelloE-----------$00
--Dustin JohnsonD. JohnsonE-----------$00
--Justin RoseJ. RoseE-----------$00

Now

Luke Donald @LukeDonald

Jack & Gary with one thought this morning - how can it hit it the furthest!!! That competitive spirit never goes.

Ian O'Connor ESPN Senior Writer 

While playing a Wednesday practice round with Tiger Woods, firefighter Matt Parziale & his firefighter dad Vic checked on a fan who had an apparent seizure near the 6th tee, Vic Parziale told ESPN.com. Vic said a nurse who was tending to the man told him he seemed fine.