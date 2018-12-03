Welcome to the postseason! Your hard work during the past 13 weeks has been rewarded with a ticket to the playoffs, which will be decided over the final four weeks.

We'll start this week's waiver wire column by conceding that you may not be actively seeking a shakeup of your roster. After all, if you've come this far, it's on the strength of a roster molded by a blend of good drafting, wise waiver wire adds along the way and perhaps an opportune trade.

But that isn't to say that the dust has entirely settled on player transactions -- you should always be on the hunt for ways to upgrade. It is very important to know your roster and your matchup. If you just barely crept into the playoffs, the road to championship glory will be one steeped with stiff competition from the top regular-season teams. That might mean, for example, that you could use a few "Hail Mary" options in your lineup to pull off the upset.

If you've coasted into the playoffs and have the look of a dominant squad (imagine the person in your league who drafted Todd Gurley II and then snagged Aaron Jones late), you may not need much. Maybe some depth here or a handcuff running back there.

Regardless of you circumstances, the point remains to always be on the lookout for ways to improve your roster. The playoffs will be rolling until Week 17, so too will the waiver wire column.

Reminder: players must be available in over 50 percent of leagues on ESPN.com to be eligible for this column.

Adam Humphries, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (39.7 percent): There's a Buccaneers wide receiver with five touchdowns during his past five games. It's not Mike Evans, but rather Humphries, who during that stretch also has 26 catches on 31 targets, with at least 50 receiving yards in each game. He's a reliable part of a high-octane passing offense that figures to have to throw it regularly each week.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers (0.0 percent): It feels like Kyle Shanahan can find a running back anywhere, which might be the case with Wilson. The undrafted rookie out of North Texas had 15 rushes for 61 yards and eight catches for 73 yards in a Week 13 loss to Seattle. While Matt Breida is the likely starter if he's back to full health in Week 14, he not only had a pregame ankle issue on Sunday, he got banged up again during the game, leading Wilson to dominate the touches.

Jalen Richard, RB, Oakland Raiders (48.8 percent): Richard is going to hover around the eligibility line for this column, as he's certainly a part of the Raiders' offense but still splitting duties with Doug Martin. However, Richard is coming off of his best game of the season as a rusher (95 yards) and has earned more work in that phase of the offense. He's a likely flex play each week, particularly with his passing-game acumen.

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (3.2 percent): Starter James Conner left Week 13 late with what is initially described as a leg injury, as he was taken to the locker room for evaluation (the Steelers did not get the ball back after Conner's injury, so it is unclear if he could have returned to the game). Samuels, a versatile rookie out of North Carolina State, would be the next man up and in line for a significant role if Conner is unable to play in Week 14.

Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers (2.2 percent): With Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon missing Week 13, the 49ers were once again thin at wideout, opening the door for Pettis to have a notable role. He took advantage of it, finding the end zone for the second straight week, bringing his two-week total to nine catches and three scores. He's the real deal talent-wise and looks ready play a ton of snaps each week. He's an upside add for your bench.

Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions (39.4 percent): While the Lions could soon have Kerryon Johnson back, Riddick remains the back I'm most interested in rostering until he returns. Despite only three catches in Week 13, Riddick still has 28 during his past five games. Game flow should lend itself to the Lions continuing to throw it aplenty.

Chris Conley, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (13.0 percent): While the Chiefs didn't need much from their receivers in Week 13 (Tyreek Hill had just one catch), Conley scored his third touchdown in two games, catching three of seven targets. The Chiefs were without Sammy Watkins because of a foot issue, which if it persists, will keep Conley on the flex radar in deeper leagues.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (45.3 percent): Godwin has been on this list often in 2018, so let's bring him up again. He scored his fifth touchdown of the season in Week 13 and went over 100 yards. With Desean Jackson nursing an injury, there's enough opportunity for Godwin as a flier in a deeper league with touchdown upside.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers (11.6 percent): The Panthers understand how unique of an athlete Samuel is, but his role has never been particularly robust in Carolina. He had just 25 targets coming into Week 13, but picked up 11 in a game during which he posted six catches for 88 yards. Over half of his catches and two of his four touchdowns this season have come during the past three games. He's an upside play given his ability to score on seemingly any snap.

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (12.1 percent): While Melvin Gordon could return as soon as this week, we saw in Week 13 just how talented Jackson is. He found the end zone and picked up 82 yards on nine total touches. Austin Ekeler was certainly the more featured back, so Jackson is only a deep league stash for right now as insurance in case Gordon continues to sit and we see a shift in backfield usage.

Bruce Ellington, WR, Detroit Lions (8.7 percent): The Lions have really needed receiver help since Golden Tate was traded and Marvin Jones Jr. was diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury. Ellington is there to provide some of the help they need. He has a whopping 26 targets during the past three weeks. While he's yet to find the end zone and doesn't have more than 52 yards in a game, he's a deeper league play for those seeking volume in the flex spot.

LeGarrette Blount, RB, Detroit Lions (44.7 percent): As we await the return of Kerryon Johnson, Blount remains the workhorse for the Lions. He handled 16 carries for 61 yards in Week 13 and next faces an Arizona defense that has yielded an NFL-high 17 rushing touchdowns. He's a minimal factor in the passing game, but the chance for Blount to find the end zone puts him on the radar.

Ian Thomas, TE, Carolina Panthers (.2 percent): With news that Greg Olsen is going to miss the rest of the season because of a foot injury, Thomas will be counted upon to fill his vacancy. The rookie out of Indiana had five catches in Week 13 after the Olsen injury and should remain the team's top tight end going forward. Carolina has found ways to scheme its athletic young pass catchers open this year and Thomas is now on the tight end radar.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (3.7 percent): For all the talk about Lamar Jackson as a running quarterback, let's not look past Josh Allen, the No. 1 scoring quarterback in fantasy football during the past two weeks (pending the result of Monday Night Football). Allen had 135 rushing yards in Week 13 after 99 in Week 12. His threat with his legs put him on the radar in a two-quarterback league.