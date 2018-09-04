Prescott, Kupp among top current value picks in fantasy football drafts

While we may be past the pinnacle of fantasy football draft season, plenty of us have drafts that will run right up until kickoff of Sunday's first full slate of the season. Play ESPN Fantasy Football More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

As I churned through some more of my drafts over the weekend, I saw several players continue to slip past where I think their average draft position (ADP) should be, which means these players provide intriguing fantasy value.

With that in mind, let's examine six players whose metrics, role and coaching provide them a chance to far exceed their current ADP.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (QB15)

How about a little simple math? In eight games before Ezekiel Elliott's suspension last season, Prescott averaged 21.5 fantasy points per game (19.3 FPPG in the 10 total games Elliott played). During Elliott's suspension, Prescott averaged just 11.7 FPPG. Hmm ... quite a coincidence, eh? Concerned about Prescott losing Dez Bryant and Jason Witten? Why? Each posted a career-worst yards-per-catch average in 2017. Prescott's legs provide a base for his fantasy value, and rookie wideout Michael Gallup gives him a playmaker to target with his arm. Prescott is a tremendous value in this range. 2018 Fantasy Football Draft Kit Everything you need to have a successful fantasy football season. Draft Kit • Top-300 rankings: PPR | non-PPR

• Rankings by position: PPR | non-PPR

• Depth charts: QB | RB | WR | TE

• Mock drafts: PPR | Non-PPR | 2-QB

• Sign up now: It's free to play!

Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons (RB27)

His ADP isn't ridiculously low, but when you get into the range of running backs who don't have a firm grip on a lead role, Coleman stands tall. Working as Devonta Freeman's sidekick the past two seasons, Coleman has totaled 1,868 yards on 332 touches. He gets an extra boost in PPR formats, as he routinely catches three or four passes per game. With a floor that sits in the flex range, he sports RB1 upside if Freeman gets hurt.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers (RB33)

Unlike Coleman, Williams actually enters the season as the presumptive lead back for his team, since Aaron Jones is suspended for the first two weeks and Ty Montgomery doesn't seem like stiff competition for touches. If Williams starts hot, he could secure the lead role long term. When you're throwing darts in the middle rounds, trying to catch lightning in a bottle, why not aim for the top back in what should be a potent offense once again with Aaron Rodgers back at the helm?

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (WR37)

Slot men are the darlings of PPR formats because even if they don't rack up a ton of yardage or score in a given game, they should get you something. Consider that as a rookie last season, Kupp averaged 4.1 catches per game. That's equal to a passing touchdown in fantasy scoring. In Kupp's case, he also tacked on an impressive 869 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. Consider that to be his floor in 2018 and plug him in as an upside WR3/flex. Editor's Picks Fantasy football mock draft: 12-team PPR Our ESPN Fantasy writers league conducted its draft, which serves as the perfect final "mock" for you to take into consideration as you plan for your own drafts.

Six of the best current value picks in 2018 fantasy football drafts After participating in several drafts, Tom Carpenter has noticed several players being taken much later than previously expected. Here's a look at a handful of players who may yield surprise value as a result. 1 Related

Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions (WR52)

Golladay wasn't busy as a rookie last season, catching just 28 passes in 11 games, but one stat stands out: 17.0 yards per catch. Sporting 4.50 combine speed and a big catch radius at 6-foot-4, 213 pounds, Golladay has the requisite tools to become an NFL No. 1 wide receiver. Currently, he is running opposite Marvin Jones Jr. with Golden Tate in the slot when the Lions run three-WR sets, so his upside is capped. However, an injury to one of the starters -- or simply stepping up his game -- could provide a breakout, which is exactly what you want when selecting a fourth or fifth fantasy wideout.

Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears (WR11)

I assume that Burton's ADP remains low because he is best known for throwing (not catching) a touchdown in the Super Bowl, and he joins a Bears offense that was an unabashed mess last season. Forget about that. He's a good athlete, the Bears paid him $22 million guaranteed to be their top pass-catching tight end, and their offense is now run by Travis Kelce's former offensive coordinator. Furthermore, he and second-year QB Mitchell Trubisky seem to have developed some early chemistry. Didn't go for Kelce early? Take a flier on Burton later on.