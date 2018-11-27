Lions pass-catchers among top streaming options for Week 13

Each week of the NFL season, we search through each fantasy football position with an eye toward identifying widely available streaming options with positive matchups to help cover gaps in your starting lineup.

Quarterback

Jeff Driskel, Cincinnati Bengals

Our projection for Driskel this week values the Bengals' new starting QB at a relatively close rate to the expected production of Andy Dalton, who just hit injured reserve. The career passing sample for Driskel is quite small, thus the main selling point for him as a streaming candidate is tied to a talented crew of playmakers. Without much fanfare, Tyler Boyd is on pace for more than 1,200 yards and nearly 10 scores, while Joe Mixon is trending for 45 receptions and gobs of scrimmage yards. The potential return of A.J. Green adds to the upside angle for Driskel, who can be considered a respectable QB2 or superflex for those still streaming at the position.

Editor's Picks Week 13 rest-of-season fantasy football rankings Eric Karabell ranks each position and his top 100 for the remainder of the season, including commentary on key players on the move up or down his rankings.

Will Steelers' O-line get James Conner back to his scoring ways? Offensive line play is key to your players' fantasy production. Here are the latest takeaways on how O-lines will impact Conner, Chubb and Adams. Plus, a buy-low RB who could shine late. 1 Related

Case Keenum, Denver Broncos

In a more favorable spot than the Bengals' somewhat green signal-caller, Keenum faces a Bengals defense that yielded the most fantasy points per game to passers and the most points per drive to opposing offenses. The Browns cut through the Bengals' defense with ease this past week, while a concentration of touches to gifted playmakers like Phillip Lindsay and Emmanuel Sanders should drive QB1 results for Keenum in Ohio this Sunday.

Running back

Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rostered in fewer than 40 percent of ESPN leagues as of Tuesday morning, Hyde is poised for a sizable surge in snaps and touches with Leonard Fournette facing suspension this weekend. The Colts have been surprisingly solid against the rush this season, but the reason to start Hyde is a potentially heavy workload, as Jacksonville could prove quite run-heavy if the scoreboard allows for it.

Theo Riddick, Detroit Lions

Rostered in almost the same amount of leagues as Hyde, the Lions' receiving back is poised for a strong finish to the season. With 25 catches during the past four games, there is already reason to trust Riddick's floor as a flex option in PPR formats. A wave of injuries to Detroit's skill-position players has led to an erosion of talent that creates opportunity potential for Riddick ahead of this matchup with the Rams. If Los Angeles pulls away in this one, it could only add to Riddick's receiving usage.

Wide receiver

Bruce Ellington, Detroit Lions

Available for a few clicks and a roster spot in 99 percent of ESPN leagues, Ellington is likely to consume a healthy blend of snaps, routes and targets in this matchup with the Rams. The ceiling isn't very high with Ellington, given his average target has traveled just 4.06 air yards the past two weeks, but he also has recorded a catch on 20.7 percent of his routes during this sample, the highest non-tailback rate on the team during this stretch. Reputation might suggest the Rams are stingy on defense, but Los Angeles has allowed 198.5 receiving yards per game to receivers since Week 6, third-most in the NFL.

Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams

The Lions have softened against the pass of late, allowing 40.8 fantasy points per game to the position since Week 8, the eighth-highest rate during this sample. Reynolds, meanwhile, ran the second-most routes on the team in Week 11 while earning nine targets, revealing the Rams might have a capable understudy for Cooper Kupp, one who is still widely available because of the Rams' recent bye week.

Tight end

Michael Roberts, Detroit Lions

Focusing on the Lions this week makes sense due to the sheer usage void created by the recent departures of Golden Tate and Marvin Jones Jr. from the lineup. Targeted on a team-high 43 percent of his routes this past week and next facing a Rams defense that has surrendered 15 fantasy points per game to tight ends in ESPN PPR scoring the past six weeks, 12th most in football, Roberts could join Riddick and Ellington in what could be a pass-heavy game for the Lions.

Chris Herndon, New York Jets

A touchdown rapport with Sam Darnold has now given way to volume-driven chemistry with Josh McCown. When a skill player can prove productive with different arms under center, it signals a stable floor for fantasy, as Herndon is proving somewhat immune to shifts at QB for the Jets. The Titans have been stingy against tight ends in coverage, allowing the fewest fantasy points to the position this season, yet Herndon's usage -- he's netted a reception on a team-best 19 percent of his routes the past two weeks -- helps support streaming value despite the matchup metrics.

Defense and special teams

Miami Dolphins

The Bills have turned the ball over on 16 percent of offensive drives this season, well above the league average of 11.7 percent, which ranks fifth-worst in football. Buffalo nets just 1.20 points per drive on offense, worst in the AFC with only the Arizona Cardinals (1.0) proving weaker in this regard. The Bills have the third-highest rate of three-and-outs (40.2 percent) of all teams. You get the idea ... this is an inept Buffalo offense led by a rookie on the road. With some capable edge rushers and enough talent in the secondary to capitalize on Josh Allen's daring throws, the Fins make for a worthy streaming defense this week.

Tennessee Titans

Still available in most ESPN leagues, the Titans' D/ST is the rare streaming defense candidate that could become an enduring part of your playoff push. Consider the Titans have the Jets this week, a team that has allowed their passer to be pressured on 37.4 percent of dropbacks since Week 8, the third-highest rate in the league during this sample. The Titans then face, in order, the Jaguars, Giants, and Redskins to finish the fantasy season, facing two backup quarterbacks and a mistake-prone Eli Manning for the pivotal stretch run.

Individual defensive players (IDP)

Defensive line: Jonathan Allen, Washington Redskins

This interior force has tallied 13 combined tackles the past two weeks, while Philly has ceded the 13th-highest pressure rate and 12th-highest sack rate to opposing defenses since Week 8.

Linebacker: Nigel Bradham, Philadelphia Eagles

With at least five total tackles in eight straight games and finally flashing some big-play upside of late, Bradham could prove busy stopping Adrian Peterson often on Monday night.

Defensive back: Eric Reid, Carolina Panthers

This productive vet has at least nine fantasy points using ESPN's standard IDP scoring in six straight outings. Tampa's high-octane offense adds additional snap upside to the picture, while the Bucs also lead the league in turnovers per drive, signaling some upside for Reid and the Panthers' back seven. You can also consider Miami's T.J. McDonald where available, as he's posting linebacker-like tackle production of late.