Ohio State star defensive end Nick Bosa will remain out for Saturday's game at No. 9 Penn State after having abdominal surgery last week.

Coach Urban Meyer said Monday that Bosa, an All-American selection in 2017 and the Big Ten's reigning defensive lineman of the year, will remain out for a few more weeks.

The player's mother, Cheryl Bosa, told ESPN that her son will rehab the injury in Philadelphia until Friday, then return in November, at which point he will be re-evaluated. But she said he was hoping to return to action this season.

"He'd love to [play again this year]," she said. "It's a day at a time right now. He's a beast. I go to [physical therapy] with him every day and he's doing what he's supposed to do."

Bosa suffered a lower abdominal injury in the third quarter of No. 4 Ohio State's game with TCU on Sept. 15. He is being treated by the Vincera Institute's William Meyers, who specializes in core muscle injuries.

"He's with the best doctor in the world for the injury that he sustained," Cheryl Bosa said. "The beauty of this injury is it may take a while to recover, but when he recovers, he'll be 100 percent. So that's the upside of going to this doctor with this injury."

In three games this season, the junior has four sacks, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble that led to an Ohio State touchdown against TCU and two fumble recoveries.

Bosa led Ohio State with eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2017.

Meyer also said running back Mike Weber, who had a foot injury Saturday against Tulane, will play at Penn State.