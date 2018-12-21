        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          College football recruiting early signing period class grades

          play
          Florida, Oregon biggest winners on early signing day (1:19)

          Tom Luginbill and Trevor Matich break down their winners of college football's early signing day. (1:19)

          2:00 PM ET
          • ESPN Recruiting

          The early signing period ends Friday night, but most all of the signatures that will come in already have. Coaches still have a February period to fill their classes completely, but midterm grades at out and show the SEC again has busted the curve.

          ACC | Big 12| Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC | Notre Dame

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices