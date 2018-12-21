The early signing period ends Friday night, but most all of the signatures that will come in already have. Coaches still have a February period to fill their classes completely, but midterm grades at out and show the SEC again has busted the curve.
Dodgers trade Kemp, Puig, Wood to Cincinnati
4hAlden Gonzalez
NBA GMs calling out 'tampering' by LeBron on AD
9hAdrian Wojnarowski
Ravens to retain Harbaugh as coach next season
1hJamison Hensley
Inside 'Club Dub': When Bears win, dance party begins
20hJeff Dickerson
Love, Hate and #ChampionCauses
2dMatthew Berry
Warrington vs. Frampton on ESPN+: How to watch
1dAndres Ferrari
Joshua-Wilder? Don't expect it to be next
2dSteve Kim