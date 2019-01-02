The 2019 Under Armour All-America Game, which airs at 6 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN2, features many of the top prospects in the country on an annual basis. Whether it was 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma or former top NFL draft choices such as Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett, all of the stars of past games reminded us of players who came before them.

From national No. 1 Kayvon Thibodeaux to five-star offensive tackle Kenyon Green to No. 4 quarterback Bo Nix, many of the players invited to play in this year's game remind us of current NFL players and college stars.

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (signed)

Comp: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

When you're talking about the talented Thibodeaux, it is not difficult to see a comparison to some of college football's top athletic edge rushers, like Mississippi State's Montez Sweat. Ultimately there is one comparison that rises above the rest for the top-rated prospect and that is Garrett, the No. 1-ranked DE from the 2014 class. At the same point in the process, Garrett did possess a little more bulk to his frame than Thibodeaux, but don't let Thibodeaux's leaner appearance deceive you. He does have a good, muscular and wiry build, even if he does need to add mass. An area of immediate similarity is the way each is capable of creative havoc coming off the edge. An explosive first step combined with length and excellent athleticism make both extremely tough to handle and allow them to quickly work past blockers to close on the QB. Quick and agile, they are not only dangerous pass-rushers but also make their presence felt against the run. Thibodeaux, much like Garrett, has excellent range and a good motor to be a factor in pursuit.