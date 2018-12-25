How Oklahoma was built through recruiting

The Oklahoma Sooners' offense against the Alabama Crimson Tide's defense. It's the matchup everyone is waiting to see in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl (Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN). Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray gets a lot of the credit for making that offense go, but the 10 players around him are pretty good, too.

