Paul Finebaum joins First Take to talk about college football coaches who haven't met expectations in their tenure, including Jim Harbaugh. (1:06)

By now, a college football team usually has made a head-coaching change.

Last season featured no head-coaching changes in September, although UTEP's Sean Kugler resigned on Oct. 1. In September 2016, LSU dumped Les Miles hours after a road loss to Auburn. In 2015, Tim Beckman didn't even make it to Illinois' opener, and October 2015 featured a surge of coaching changes -- among them, USC (Steve Sarkisian, fired), Maryland (Randy Edsall, fired), Miami (Al Golden, fired), Minnesota (Jerry Kill, leave due to health reasons) and South Carolina (Steve Spurrier, retirement). In 2014, Kansas' Charlie Weis and SMU's June Jones didn't make it to October.

Are we suddenly entering an era of patience? Nope. There's a decent chance there will be a change or two by the time November arrives, although the overall forecast calls for a light year on the carousel.

Still, there are plenty of coaching storylines and key questions to follow. Here are 10 for the 10th month on the calendar.