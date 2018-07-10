Insider

Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

Which college football programs have the top running backs for 2018? The best group should be in the Pac-12, where Bryce Love decided to play one more season at Stanford.

Here are the top 15.

1. Stanford Cardinal

Bryce Love's surprising decision to return for his senior season gives the Cardinal the nation's top running back for another year. Love seamlessly replaced Christian McCaffrey by rushing for 2,118 yards (8.1 per-carry average) and 19 touchdowns. The Heisman runner-up snapped Stanford's single-game rushing mark in back-to-back weeks (263 and 301 yards). Cameron Scarlett, who will also be a senior, provided punch off the bench in 2017 with 389 yards and 8 touchdowns.