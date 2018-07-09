Insider

Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

Which college football programs have the top quarterbacks for 2018? Several teams rely on familiar faces, while others start the season with more than one capable signal-caller after injuries forced a lineup change in 2017. Here are the top 15.

1. Penn State Nittany Lions

Record-setting senior Trace McSorley is back for his third season as the starter, with a bigger role expected now that running back Saquon Barkley is gone. The only quarterback in Penn State history with multiple 3,000-yard passing seasons, McSorley accounted for 39 touchdowns in 2017, including 11 rushing. The Nittany Lions retained dual-threat Tommy Stevens, who will be one of the country's top backups.