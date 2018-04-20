The 2018 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, and soon afterward the Week 1 NFL lines were out in Las Vegas.
The Philadelphia Eagles are short favorites in the Sept. 6 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Here is the full list of Week 1 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Sept. 6
8:20 p.m. ET
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5, 47.5)
Sunday, Sept. 9
1 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 48) at Cleveland Browns
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (-4.5, 47.5)
Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47.5)
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 42)
Jacksonville Jaguars (-4, 44.5) at New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 52.5)
Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-7, 51)
Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 47) at Miami Dolphins
4:05 p.m. ET
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 48.5)
4:25 p.m. ET
Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 42)
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 42)
Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (-1, 45)
8:20 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-9, 48.5)
Monday, Sept. 10
7:10 p.m. ET
New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6, 48.5)
10:20 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams (-1.5, 49.5) at Oakland Raiders