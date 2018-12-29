Best bets for Colts-Titans

Where does the betting value lie in Sunday's prime-time matchup? Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson give their picks to help you place your bets.
Barkley sets rookie RB mark with 89th reception
37mJordan Raanan
WR Brown out, RB Conner active for Steelers
26mJeremy Fowler
Miami coach Richt retiring after 7-6 season
3hMark Schlabach
Watch: Lions fool Packers, get TD pass from kicker on fake FG
10hMichael Rothstein
Watch: Matt Ryan's first career catch goes for a TD
9hVaughn McClure
Why Alabama-Clemson is so good for college football
16hMark Schlabach
Jon Jones still fighting off the asterisk
1hBrett Okamoto
Nunes knocks out Cyborg in 51 seconds for title
16hBrett Okamoto
Jake Browning, your Rose Bowl underdog
7hKyle Bonagura
ICYMI: 9 things about LeBron
3dDave McMenamin