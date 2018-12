Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi agree that the Vikings will have their hands full with the Seahawks in Week 14 on Monday Night Football. (1:13)

Where does the betting value lie in Monday's prime-time matchup? Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson provide their picks to help you place your bets.

Note: All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of Sunday afternoon.

Total: 45.5

PickCenter public consensus pick: 62 percent picked Seattle

Johnson: My projections for this game are Seattle -1.8 with a total of 45.2. I still rate the Vikings the better team