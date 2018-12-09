Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi are excited for Week 14's matchup between the Rams and Bears. (1:06)

Where does the betting value lie in Sunday's prime-time matchup? Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson provide their picks to help you place your bets.

Note: All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of Sunday morning.

Total: 51.5

PickCenter public consensus pick: 68 percent picked Los Angeles

Johnson: The Bears almost lucked into another win in New York this past Sunday, despite trailing the Giants by 10 points with less than two minutes remaining. Chicago wound up losing in overtime, but the game wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

As expected, the Giants took away the Chicago running game