          1:50 PM ET
          • Warren Sharp
            Warren Sharp

            Special to ESPN.com
            • Licensed professional engineer with 20 years experience
            • Uses advanced metrics to find betting market inefficiencies
            • Specializes in NFL and CFB totals
          • Preston Johnson
            Preston Johnson

            • Professional sports bettor finding advantages in inefficient markets
          It's Week 14 of the NFL season, and handicappers Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson have you covered with comprehensive betting previews for all of Sunday's games (except the late game, which will be featured in a separate file).

          Note: All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of Friday morning.

          Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5 [-120])

          Total: 51
          PickCenter public consensus pick: 66 percent picked Kansas City

          Johnson: The Ravens deserve a ton of credit for rolling off three straight wins with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The wins over the Bengals, Raiders and Falcons certainly aren't anything to write home about, but they kept their playoff hopes alive while Joe Flacco nursed an injured hip. Flacco is set to return in Week 14, although there have been discussions about letting Jackson keep the starting job.

          I would think John Harbaugh trusts

