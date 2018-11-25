        <
          Best bets for Titans-Texans

          10:06 PM ET
          Warren Sharp
            Warren Sharp

          Preston Johnson
            Preston Johnson

          Where does the betting value lie in Monday's prime-time matchup between the Titans and Texans? Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson provide their analysis to help you place your bets.

          Note: All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of Sunday afternoon.

          Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-4)

          Total: 41.5
          PickCenter public consensus pick: 66 percent picked Houston

          Sharp: Tennessee's offense was a tragedy in the first half last week when Marcus Mariota was still playing, recording just a 44 percent success rate passing, taking four sacks and averaging just 6.5 yards per attempt. Mariota was accurate (10-of-13) but everything was short thanks to the pressure applied by the Colts' defense. That's a bad look heading into Houston, as Indianapolis' pass rush was bottom-10 in the league, while Houston has a top-10 unit.

