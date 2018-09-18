Week 2 gambling lessons: Don't buy the Chiefs just yet

Our NFL betting lookahead reviews the most important things that happened during the weekend's games from a gambling perspective and how it will impact future games.

Join us inside as we evaluate teams we're buying and selling, discuss early line moves we agree with, give a couple futures bets and go inside the Vikings-Packers box score.

Portfolio checkup

In portfolio checkup, we explore which teams we're buying and selling, and why.

Buy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the real deal. If you don't believe me, then Tampa fans can help you find the scoreboard that reads: "NFL's most efficient offense in 2018." The Saints and Eagles are obviously no pushovers either when it comes to the strength of their opponents at this point in the season. I have made adjustments to my numbers accordingly and am excited to see what is in store this season in the NFC South.

I loved offensive coordinator Todd Monken when he was at Oklahoma State and Southern Miss before taking his first real shot at the NFL in 2016-17 with Tampa Bay. It looks like things are coming together nicely for Monken since taking over sole OC duties before the start of the season.