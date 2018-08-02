Tyson Fury has said his team managed to get a deal done with Deontay Wilder's camp 'in two days' as he appeared to confirm that he will fight the WBC champion in December in Las Vegas.

"Me and Deontay have been back and forth for years," Fury revealed to Behind the Gloves. "I think he's great for boxing. He's a great world champion and he's the most dangerous heavyweight out there baring none."

"Las Vegas is the destination, so I've been told. December is the month, 2018 is the year.

"It's going to be a massive boxing event. You've got two of the biggest heavyweights in the world, the tallest with the biggest mouths. One from America, one from the United Kingdom. It's going to be an epic battle."

Fury, who fights Francesco Pianeta on Aug. 18 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, also took the chance to take yet another shot at IBF-WBA-WBO king Anthony Joshua. Talks for a fight between Joshua and Wilder broke down earlier this year with both camps blaming the other, but Fury has put blame squarely with Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn, stating that Wilder and his camp were incredibly easy to deal with.

"It's been very, very easy [to make the fight]. We basically did this deal in two days, it's been the most straightforward, not complicated, deal that I have ever done. I've found his full team and him gentlemen to deal with, straightforward and very, very easy.

"If I was a really greedy person then I suppose that it would be hard to deal with but with Deontay, we know where it is, we're both fair men and we treat each other with respect with regards to the business side of things and on the night, we'll kick each other around that ring.

"The Americans at the moment are laughing at the British heavyweights because you've got Deontay wanting to fight anybody all the time, saying he wants to be the best -- and he does. He really wanted to fight Joshua.

"That offer was really there, the $80m for two fights. Someone very close to me saw proof of funds. The funds were definitely there ready to take. They didn't take it because they wanted to fight an easier fight in Alexander Povetkin."